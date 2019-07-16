× Matt Carpenter placed on 10-day injured list

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Cardinals infielder was placed on the 10-day injured list after fouling a pitch off his foot during a game Monday evening.

Carpenter becomes the seventh Cardinals player currently on the Injured List, along with regular starters Yadier Molina and Marcell Ozuna.

The Cardinals have recalled utility infielder Edmundo Sosa from their AAA affiliate in Memphis.

Sosa, 23, appeared in three games for the Cardinals last September.

Sosa was batting .252 (78-for-309) with 10 home runs and 34 RBI in 83 games for Memphis this season, playing 49 games at shortstop, 17 at second base, and 15 at third base.

Sosa, a native of Panama, was signed by the Cardinals as an international free agent in July 2012.