Missouri Botanical Garden says corpse flower won’t bloom after all

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Botanical Garden’s corpse flower is becoming a corpse of its own.

The smelly corpse flower won’t be blooming after all. The garden set up a website to monitor their corpse flower ‘Octavia’ which was expected to bloom last week.

Now officials say, the flower used so much energy growing, there’s nothing left to support a bloom. Even though the flower won’t bloom, the Missouri Botanical Garden plans to keep it on display over the next few days as they monitor her decline.

Botanical Garden currently has five additional corpse flowers, the last one bloomed back in October. They hope the plant they’ve been watching will bloom again in a couple of years.