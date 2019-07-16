Money Saver – Summer deals full of savings at Kohls

ST. LOUIS – Cash in at Kohls online and save when you stack coupon codes.

Right now get up to 60-percent off summer deals, then add a promo code for an additional 15-percent off

Spend $50 dollars or more you’ll save an extra $10 dollars with another coupon code.

If you purchase home items worth $50 bucks, you ‘ll save another $10  dollars when you stack codes at checkout.

You’ll also earn ten dollars in kohl’s cash for every $50 dollars you spend.

Shipping is free on purchases more than $75 dollars or choose in-store pickup.

CODES: 
15% coupon code: july15
more than $50: save10
extra $10 home items: homesave10

