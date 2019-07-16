New research says adopting several healthy lifestyle factors may help reduce risk of Alzheimer’s

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Research reported today shows that by adopting several healthy liestyle factors we might be able to reduce the risk for even a genetic risk for alzheimer`s disease.

The Alzheimer's Association International Conference (aaic) 2019 to be held july 14-18 in los angeles, will bring together scientists from more than 70 countries, to feature roughly 3,000 scientific presentations.

We have Dr. Keith Fargo, Director of scientific programs at the alzheimers association joining us on Fox 2.

