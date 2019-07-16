× Prisoners escape, steal a car and lead officers on a pursuit

TROY, Mo. – Two inmates from the Lincoln County Jail escaped, stole a car, and led officers on a pursuit.

Troy Officers were called to the 300 Block of Dunn Lane for a report of a carjacking at 8:30 p.m. Monday.

According to police the victim says two men walked down Dunn lane towards his home as he was backing out of his driveway.

The men ordered the victim to drive them to the city, but the victim refused. Both men opened the front doors of the car simultaneously. The one on the driver’s side reached for the victim. Police say the victim stated he was scared for his life.

Officers were also able to obtain information from OnStar, which gave the ability to track the vehicle in “real time.”

The vehicle was located by other agencies in St. Charles County and a pursuit began. The pursuit continued into St. Louis County, where multiple other law enforcement agencies joined in the pursuit. The vehicle crashed near Hwy 70 and Hanley Road.

Both suspects were taken into custody after a short foot chase by officers on scene.

Detectives followed the ambulances to the hospital where both subjects admitted to escaping from the Lincoln County Jail and stealing the vehicle from Dunn Lane.

Both suspects were taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries and were taken into custody by the US Marshal’s Service.

The investigation is ongoing.