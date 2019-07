Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTRAL WEST END, Mo - Drivers driving eastbound Interstate 64 may need to find an alternate route.

Police activity has closed the ramp from eastbound I-64 to Kingshighway since 5:55 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The ramp remains blocked by first responders as of 6:25 a.m.

No other information has been released.

