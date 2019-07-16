× Special prosecutor assigned to investigate tampering in Gov. Greitens case

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A special prosecutor has been assigned to investigate alleged tampering with public officials during former Governor Eric Greitens case last year. Michael Bradley of Columbia is a retired judge with extensive experience that will look into the case.

The allegations were filed against attorneys for former governor Greitens. A court document states that the St. Louis Circuit Attorney is also identified as a potential victim of tampering. There are also several witnesses including former and current assistant circuit attorneys.

Special Prosecutor Michael Bradley will investigate the matter. The court has asked to remove the Circuit Attorney’s office from the investigation.

A grand jury that indicted the man hired by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to investigate former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has disbanded, but Gardner may not be clear of scrutiny. The grand jury’s term expired last week without a second indictment.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, citing unnamed sources, reports that an investigation of Gardner continues and a special prosecutor may request another grand jury.

A former private investigator hired by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has been indicted in connection to what he did while investigating Missouri’s former governor. A grand jury indicted William Don Tisaby on six counts of perjury and one count of felony tampering with physical evidence. A 30-page indictment lays out point-by-point accusations which are connected to Gardner’s investigation into Eric Greitens.