St. Louis named 6th most stressed-out US city

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Feeling a little frazzled lately? You're not alone. A new study takes a look at the mental health of people living in US cities. According to Wallethub St. Louis is the 6th most stressed-out city in America.

Chicago was ranked 24th and Detroit was named the most stressed-out city. The least stressed-out city was Fremont, California.

Wallethub says that they base this ranking on work-related stress, money-related stress, family-related stress, and health- and safety-related stress.

Stress Levels in St. Louis (1=Most Stressed; 91=Avg.):