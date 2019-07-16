The cost of getting a driver’s license in Missouri will increase next month

ST. LOUIS – If you need to renew your driver’s license or license plates it will cost you more beginning in August.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed a bill that boosts license processing fees.

If you need to renew your plates the fees go up from $3.50 to $6 for one year two years it jumps from $7 to $12. A three-year driver’s license will cost $6 and over three years will be $12.

The money will help license offices stay open in rural areas. The last time fees were increased was 20 years ago.

The legislation is House Bill 499.

