TKO goes to the Dogs

Posted 11:46 pm, July 16, 2019, by , Updated at 11:48PM, July 16, 2019

In the July 16, 2019 edition of TKO "The Kilcoyne Opinion" it's going to the dogs! It seems a certain hockey sports writer in Canada doesn't approve of dogs eating out of the Stanley Cup. Blues player Robby Fabbri had his day with Lord Stanley's Cup and let his dogs eat a meal out of the sacred chalice.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.