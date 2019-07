Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO. - Many people are under-served when it comes to health maintenance, screenings, and tests. The Salvation Army and Christian Hospital are partnering to offer an "Empowerment Health Fair" this Saturday.

Dan Jennings from the Salvation Army and Dana Ballinger from Christian Hospital join us on Fox 2 to talk about the upcoming fair.

More information:

Ferguson Community Empowerment Center

9420 West Florissant

Saturday, July 20th 11am to 3pm

salarmymidland.org christianhospital.org