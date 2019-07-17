Ameren Missouri hot weather tips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST.LOUIS, Mo. - We are getting into some of the hottest time of the year, but that does not mean that your electric bill needs to skyrocket with those temperatures.

Bill Davis the Director of Energy Solutions for Ameren Missouri is here on Fox 2 to give us some more information about what you can do to save money during this season.

For more information contact:

Cool Down St. Louis by visiting CoolDownStLouis.org for immediate crisis energy assistance.

Or contact a local weatherization agency or the United Way at 2-1-1 for new weatherization support and sustainability program assistance.