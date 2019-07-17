× Cardinals Hold off Pirates 6-5

It came down to the last batter, but the Cardinals held off the Pittsburgh Pirates to win 6-5 on Wednesday afternoon at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals came back from a 4-2 deficit thanks to home runs by Tyler O’Neill and Paul Goldschmidt to build a 6-4 lead. O’Neill’s fifth home run of the year and fourth since the All-Star break cut the Pirates lead to 4-3 in the 5th inning. Goldschmidt’s 18th home run of the season was a three run blast that gave the Cardinals the lead for good at 6-4.

The Pirates tried to rally against Cardinals closer Carlos Martinez in the 9th inning. He allowed one run, but got Starling Marte to ground out to short with the tieing run on third base to get his sixth save of the season.

Here's the reaction from the Cardinals locker room after the 6-5 victory.