Celebrate World Snake Day by looking at this massive python, which could soon be a world record setter

There’s no better way to celebrate World Snake Day than by looking at a massive, slithering reptile.

So, for your viewing pleasure we present Ginormica, a 200-pound, 20-foot long python. That’s more than double the average length of reticulated pythons, according to the University of Michigan’s Museum of Zoology.

Don’t believe us? Here’s Rick the Reptile Guy from Florida’s Emerald Coast Zoo measuring the snake:

Could it be record-setting?

Not quite yet, but maybe some day.

Missouri’s “Medusa” currently holds the Guinness World Record title for the longest snake ever, coming in at 25 feet and 2 inches. Medusa snatched the title in 2011.

“Reticulated pythons — named as such because of the grid-like pattern of its skin — are on average the world’s longest snakes,” the records page says.

Reticulated pythons are found in Southeast Asia, Indochina, Indonesia and the Philippines, according to the Rosamond Gifford Zoo. They’re the longest snakes found in the wild or in zoos.

They’re solitary and non-confrontational, the zoo says, and while they don’t have an aggressive behavior, they do have an “aggressive feeding response.”

If you bother them, they’ll hiss.

Will it eat me?

Maybe not this one, but reticulated pythons are considered the snake most likely to eat a human, the museum says.

That’s because of “the numerous attacks on people in the wild and attacks on owners by reticulated pythons.”

So just admire from afar.