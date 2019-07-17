× Chesterfield man charged in I-64 road rage shooting

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 55-year-old Chesterfield man for allegedly opening fire at a car during a road rage incident on Interstate 64.

According to Chief James Cavins, Town and Country Police Department, the shooting took place Monday, July 15, just before 6:50 p.m. on westbound I-64 near the S. Mason Road overpass.

Witnesses told police a person in a white Chevy pick-up fired several shots at a passenger car.

Police located the pick-up a short time later and took the driver into custody. A handgun was recovered from the truck, Chief Cavins said.

The victim in the passenger car was not injured but their vehicle sustained significant damage.

On Tuesday, prosecutors charged David Derigne with felony assault and armed criminal action for the shooting. He posted a $75,000 bond and was released.