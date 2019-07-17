Dangerous heat driving people to movie theaters for cool air and entertainment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Dangerous heat is settling over the St. Louis region over the next three days. The St. Louis County Public Health Department is encouraging people to seek cooling shelters.

The St. Louis area is not alone in dealing with hot temperatures. According to the National Weather Service, aggressive and dangerous heat across the eastern two-thirds of the country.

Locals are seeking respite from the heat in the big screen and movie theaters.

With heat indices pushing to 110 degrees through the weekend, some found the best way to stay cool was through catching a flick and grabbing some popcorn.

At the Marcus Wehrenberg Des Peres Cinema, “Spider-Man: Far From Home," the Beatles-themed movie “Yesterday,” and “Toy Story 4” were the big sellers Wednesday afternoon.

Movie theaters are expected to do big business as temperatures soar and a little lion roars when “The Lion King” opens Thursday at 5 p.m.

“Of course, when it’s hot out, you want to find a cool place to go. What better place than a movie theater,” said Eileen Eckhard, regional account manager for Marcus Theaters. “We’ve had a lot of last-minute groups like daycares, summer camps. Because the temperature’s too hot at the last minute, they’ll give us a call and bring their event inside.”