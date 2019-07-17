× East St. Louis pays homage to ’89 Blocks Strong’ with interactive mural on Collinsville Avenue

EAST ST. LOUIS – Community members in East St. Louis will get together Wednesday to paint a mural on the wall of the Majestic Theater.

The project is the start of a new 89 Blocks Strong campaign to build the community and inspire homeownership in East St. Louis. The “89 Blocks” is the title of a documentary that chronicles the East St. Louis Flyers undefeated championship season in 2016.

It also tells the story how in one of America’s poorest and most dangerous cities, football is a reprieve for the players. When they step on the field, the challenges that face them and their community can be forgotten for a time.

The art project starts at 5:30 p.m. on Collinsville Ave.