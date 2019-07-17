Former tech company employee sentenced for embezzling $1.9M

Posted 10:26 am, July 17, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A former Missouri technology company employee has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for embezzling $1.9 million.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 45-year-old Leaman George Crews III also was ordered Tuesday to repay the money. Prosecutors say Crews used a company credit card to make what appeared to be purchases from a Los Angeles store from May 2008 through August 2017 while working for Brewer Science.

But prosecutors say the money was actually going to a PayPal account Crews set up in the name of his elderly neighbor, and he falsified expense reports to justify the payments.

He pleaded guilty in January to five felony counts of wire fraud.

