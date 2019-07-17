Gov. Parson creates task force on health care waiver

Gov. Mike Parson

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has signed an executive order establishing a task force on a potential Affordable Care Act waiver.

Parson signed the executive order Wednesday. The order creates a panel tasked with brainstorming ways to revamp Missouri’s health insurance market. The recommendations would then be used to apply for a federal waiver from former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Parson’s order comes after he vetoed a bill last week that would have created a similar task force.

Parson says he supported the effort but raised concerns with numerous deadlines outlined in the bill. The legislation included a December 2020 deadline for Missouri to apply for a waiver, although there were exceptions.

Parson’s order sets a Jan. 31, 2020 time limit for the task force to complete waiver recommendations.

