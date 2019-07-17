× Granite City man sentenced on child porn charges

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A 32-year-old Granite City, Illinois man will spend the next 20 years in federal prison for downloading child pornography and destroying evidence, US Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois Steven Weinhoeft said.

According to court documents, David Hogue was initially charged in February 2017 with one count of receiving child pornography after the FBI traced an IP address that was sharing the illicit material back to Hogue’s house.

At the time, Hogue was released on pretrial supervision. One of the conditions of his release included remote monitoring of all internet activity.

Within two months of his release, Hogue was observed downloading and viewing child pornography videos. Hogue was then re-arrested.

Federal authorities obtained a search warrant and seized Hogue’s computer. A forensic search showed Hogue had been using programs to erase the contents of his hard drive in an attempt to hide his child porn downloads.

Hogue’s bond was revoked and prosecutors added a second count of receiving child pornography, as well as an additional count of obstruction of justice for deleting the videos while he was already under investigation.

Hogue pleaded guilty to the three-count indictment late last year.