Justin Tatum's Basketball Camp

One week after his NBA star son Jayson’s basketball camp, dad Justin Tatum held his own yearly summer basketball camp. Jayson, a Chaminade graduate held his second annual camp for local kids. Justin, the head basketball coach at CBC high school is hosting local kids this week at his camp. Among his special guests were son Jayson and former NBA players Larry Hughes and Jahidi White.

Tatum comments on how much he enjoys holding his annual camp for all of the St. Louis youth to learn and enjoy the game of basketball.