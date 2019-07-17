× Maryville, Ill. man charged in child porn investigation

MARYVILLE, Ill. – The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a 54-year-old Maryville man Wednesday for alleged possession and distribution of child pornography.

According to Captain David Vucich, chief of investigations for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received information about child pornography being distributed online via social media.

The sheriff’s office launched an investigation and obtained a search warrant for a residence in Maryville after tracing the origin of the illicit material.

Deputies went to the home of Jeffrey Fortner on April 9, 2019 and seized computer equipment from his residence. A search determined Fortner had child porn on his computer and had shared it.

Prosecutors charged Fortner with three counts of distribution of child porn and three counts of possession of child porn. He remains in custody at Madison County Jail on a $100,000 bond.