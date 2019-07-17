Nate Berkus shares some of his expert designer tips

July 17, 2019
ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Many people may not be aware of a rapidly growing health concern that could impact their independence and even deprive them of their ability to do simple tasks at home.
We`re talking about wet age-related macular degeneration, or wet A-M-D an eye disease that causes central vision loss and can lead to blindness.
Age-related macular degeneration is the leading cause of blindness worldwide, with the majority of blindness in these cases due to wet A-M-D the most severe form of the condition.

Here to talk to us about design tips to help people with wet amd maintain their independence at home- is celebrity interior designer, Nate Berkus.

He has designed homes for all types of clients, including a-list celebrities. Berkus is here to share why his design tips are important for people with wet AMD.

For more information visit:

myhomeinsightkit.com 

 

