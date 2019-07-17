Power outages, flash flooding as thunderstorms sweep across St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Storms brought a big swing in temperatures Wednesday, downing trees and bringing flash flooding.
From a heat advisory to a severe storm in a matter of minutes. Temperatures plummeted nearly 20 degrees in a short period of time.
It also brought flash flooding and downed a lot of trees, leaving nearly 14,000 people without power Wednesday evening.
St. Louis firefighters were called to a home in the 5900 block of Pershing Avenue, just north of Forest Park, during Wednesday evening's storms.
A large tree fell over and was leaning on four homes on the block. The fire department said the forestry department will be heading to the scene for clean-up.
Nobody was injured in the incident.
Meanwhile, flash flooding struck a Chesterfield neighborhood. One resident says that in her 10 years living here, it’s the worst she’s ever seen. Fortunately, the floodwaters came as quickly as they arrived.
Over in Manchester, a creek rose so quickly that it flooded the parking lot of a nearby business and got into several of the employees’ vehicles. They used cups and buckets to try to bail water out of their cars.