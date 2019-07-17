Smoke from salvage yard fire in north St. Louis County can be seen for miles

WELLSTON, Mo. – Debris in the salvage yard located next to the St. Louis County & Municipal Police Academy is burning. The fire is at Scrap Solutions located at Sutter and Page. Smoke from the fire can be seen for miles.

Wednesday begins a stretch of dangerous heat that will last into the weekend. From this afternoon, all the way through Saturday night the heat index values will reach into the triple digits ranging from 105 to 113. It is not clear if the heat is related to the cause of the fire. But, working during the high temperatures can be very dangerous.

A reporter is still working on gathering details on this story. The latest update will be posted here as more information comes into our newsroom.