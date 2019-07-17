× St. Louis County opens cooling shelters as excessive heat rise

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County will operate a cooling shelter in partnership with the Salvation Army after an excessive heat advisory took effect Wednesday.

From Wednesday, all the way through Saturday night the heat index values will reach into the triple digits ranging from 105 to 113.

The 24-hour cooling shelter is located at 10740 Page Avenue. It will operate seven days a week until Friday, Sept. 6. The shelter can accommodate up to 48 individuals on any given day.

Salvation Army staff at the cooling shelter will assist in providing meals, laundry facilities, and case management services.

For more information, those in need may contact the Salvation Army at (314) 423-7770 or the Regional Help Line at (314) 802-5444.