× St. Louis County Police say ‘man with baby’ video isn’t what it seems

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Video of an interaction between an officer and a man holding a baby is going viral. The encounter happened earlier this month the clip is still being shared on social media. St. Louis County Police say the clip is, “Selectively edited and depicts only portions of what occurred.”

This is what police say happened before the clip you see on Facebook. St. Louis County Police responded to a report of domestic violence on July 7th at around 11am. A 28-year-old woman says that the father of her child assaulted her, damaged property inside the home, and left with their baby. A description of the suspect was given to police.

A suspect matching that description was spotted soon after by police with a baby at a nearby bus stop. The man placed the child between himself and the St. Louis County Officer during the initial confrontation.

Another St. Louis County Police officer arrived at the bus stop to provide backup. That officer also told the man to release the child and comply with their commands. The man still refused to follow their direction. Officers ultimately had to use some force to arrest the domestic violence suspect and release the child.

Officers also requested EMS service for the young child to check him for injuries before releasing back to his mother. The child was uninjured.

The domestic violence suspect was arrested for Domestic Assault, Property Damage, Resisting Arrest, and several outstanding warrants.

A Facebook video of the incident by “Anyatazia” was recorded from a Metro bus of the incident. She posted this description of the clip on July 7 at 11:34am, “Young man waiting at the bus stop with his baby getting harrassed. This video was before I went live.”

St. Louis County Police released this statement after the video hit social media:

“We want the community to be aware that our department investigates incidents in their entirety and does not limit that investigation to what parts may or may not have been video recorded. As always, we strongly encourage any witnesses to any parts of the investigation to reach out with details that will help to create a complete timeline of the event. Detectives can be reached at 636-529-8210. Thank you.”

Police have reached out to the person who posted it Facebook and they have not updated the post with the rest of the story.