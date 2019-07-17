St. Louis Job Fair held July 17 for career seekers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Looking for a job ?

100s of jobs are up for grabs at the St. Louis Job Fair on Wedensday, July 17. There will be dozens of local companies looking to hire from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Doubletree Hotel Westport.

Available positions range from entry-level to management in multiple industries. Some of the companies hiring are Mercy, Clarkson Eyecare, Concentrix, Francis Howell School District, and Spectrum.

Tips for Job Fair Success:

• Prepare your elevator speech

• Dress professionally, as if attending a job interview

• Display an engaging & motivated attitude to make a positive impression

• Bring several copies of your updated resume or work history to the event