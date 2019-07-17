× TKO’ Baseball’s Payback System

TKO “The Kilcoyne Opinion” for Wednesday, July 17, 2019 deals with the payback system in baseball. On July 7, the Astros Jake Marisnick bowled over Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy breaking his nose. Keep in mind, home plate collisions have been outlawed for the past few seasons. Well when the Astros and Angels met again on July 16 in Anaheim, it was payback time. Angels pitcher Noe Ramirez drilled Marisnick with a pitch setting off a bench clearing incident that included the Angels Albert Pujols yelling at the Astros dugout and pitcher Lance McCullers, Jr. in particular.

TKO finds that despite rules changes and equipment and technology advances, baseball still goes "old school" to settle it's disputes.