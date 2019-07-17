Why catnapping at work is beneficial

ST. LOUIS,Mo. - This question is for all the bosses out there. Do you want your employees to boost their on the job performance by as much as 34-percent? If you do here is how!

Letting them take cat naps, not a huge power snooze, just a small one. Some top U.S. companies like Google and Zappos are staring to "wake-up" to this idea.

We have Dr. Joseph Ojileas, CEO and Media Director of the Clayton Sleep Institute, our sleep expert here on Fox 2 to talk to us about the benefits of a catnap.

