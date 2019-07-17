Working women are likely to have their jobs replaced by robots, study shows

ST. LOUIS – Working women should be worried about increased technology in the workplace.

According to a new study, women are twice as likely than men to lose their jobs to robots.  Researchers at the Institute for Public Policy Research in London say about 1-10  working women are in a role with a “high potential” for technology replacement.

The roles most at risk include kitchen and catering assistants, cleaners, waiters and bar staff.

Left-leaning IPPR suggests programs for women to train for fields and the encouragement of more females in STEM subjects in schools.

