1 man killed in double shooting in Lewis Place neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a double shooting in the Lewis Place neighborhood that left one man dead.

The shooting took place just before 11 a.m. at the corner of N. Taylor Avenue and Newberry Terrace.

Police said two men were walking down the street when a passing car began shooting at them. A string of shell casings littered the scene, not far from where children had been playing.

One man died; the other victim was taken to a hospital. They were both in their 20s. The suspects may have been driving a white Dodge Charger.

This was the 104th recorded homicide in the city of St. Louis this year.

Detectives said brazen crimes like this one are becoming all too common.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call the CrimeStoppers anonymous tip line at 866-371-TIPS.