Beloved Grafton, Alton businesses reopen after weeks of flooding

GRAFTON, Ill. – Depending on the business, weather can be a blessing or a curse.

A big splash of water is just what folks wanted from Raging Rivers Waterpark when the temperatures outside are blisteringly hot.

Floodwaters kept the park closed for six weeks. The business lost income and so did employees.

“When we weren’t open we were laid off for a few weeks,” said manager Julie Pohlman.

Raging Rivers is an important part of the Grafton community. When the Mississippi finally dropped volunteers came out in force to help clean up. Six Flags donated tickets to Raging River season ticket holders, another pool opened its doors to raging river swimmers. It’s a story of people and companies helping others in a time of need.

“We love it we want it to survive it’s a fun place to go its run by good people,” said park-goer Mary Hornsey.

A similar song was being sung at Morrison’s Irish Pub in Alton. The place reopened Thursday for the first time in a very long time. Video from June 2 shows flooded roads nearby, as Morrison’s many pumps were stationed in front of the establishment.

“When you’re closed for two and half months and your employees are without income and your business doesn’t have an income, that’s real tough to survive for a small business,” said pub owner Mary Morrison.

Once again, the community came together and held of fundraiser for their favorite tavern.

“They raised over $3,400 and we had them take that money and disperse it among the seven employees,” Morrison said.

No matter the weather, it seems it’s always the season for people to reach out a helping hand to others.