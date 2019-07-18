× Bill to make Cahokia Mounds a national park introduced to congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost introduced a bill that would give Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site national park status.

The national park would include mounds in Madison, St. Clair and Monroe Counties in Illinois, as well as Sugarload Mound in St. Louis.

The park would be managed between the park service and local stakeholders.

The site is currently administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. In 2018, the department announced support for national park status, and in May of 2019, the Illinois House of Representatives began to support this status as well.