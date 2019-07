Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Dawn Walter of Payne Family Homes joins the show to discuss 2019's St. Jude Dream Home ticket raffle to win the brand new home.

The home opened to the public this past weekend and a 1,845 people came to take a look.

Ticket prices are $100 a piece and are selling at a record-setting pace.

You can purchase tickets at paynefamilyhomes.com or call 314-477-1218.