Centene Community Ice Center Nearing Completion

(KTVI) - Training camp for the Blues is less than two months away. That's also the time their new practice facility opens in Maryland Heights -- Centene Community Ice Center. The 78 million dollar project is scheduled to be completed by September 7th. Patrick Quinn, chairman of the St. Louis Legacy Ice Foundation, discusses the progress.
