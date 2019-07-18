List of cooling centers in St. Louis area

Centene Community Ice Center Nearing Completion

Posted 6:15 pm, July 18, 2019

(KTVI) - Training camp for the Blues is less than two months away.  That's also the time their new practice facility opens in Maryland Heights -- Centene Community Ice Center.  The 78 million dollar project is scheduled to be completed by September 7th.  Patrick Quinn, chairman of the St. Louis Legacy Ice Foundation, discusses the progress.

