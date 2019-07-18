× Crews fighting 2-alarm fire at St. Charles dealership

ST. CHARLES, MO- Authorities in St. Charles say no one was injured but that smoke from a two-alarm fire at Big St. Charles Motorsports could be seen for miles Thursday night.

The St. Charles Fire Department said the fire may have started in the automotive shop, which had several motorcycles full of fuel. No one was inside the building at the time it was reported to authorities.

FOX2 has crews heading to the scene and will have updates on this developing story.