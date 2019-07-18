Don’t let a broken air conditioner result in you spending loads of money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis is currently in the middle of a span of heat indexes that are breaking triple digits and the worst thing that could happen would be your air conditioner breaking.

Before you go out and hire any contractor, take a listen to Chris Thetford from Better Business Bureau who joins the show to discuss the steps to hiring the right contractor for you.

BBB business profiles include company grades and reviews from customers to give an idea of the history for the contractor you are hiring.

Visit bbb.org or call 888-996-3887 for business profiles, tips and more.