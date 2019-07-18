Humane Society of Missouri shares tips to keep your pets safe during excessive heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Beautiful sunny weather may tempt you into bringing your furry friend along for a run or bike ride, but heat stroke and possible death can occur quickly in these temperatures.

Humane Society of Missouri staff members says if your pet must be outside, ensure there is a shady spot and a bowl of fresh clean water, guaranteeing they will be protected from the sun at all times of the day.

If your pet ever shows signs of heat exhaustion (excessive panting, vomiting, lethargic behavior, etc.), immediately apply cool water to their paws and stomach, then head to your veterinarian as soon as possible.

It`s important to remember that even if the temperature outside is a comfortable 70 degrees, the temperature inside a car can reach more than 100 degrees in just minutes, regardless of whether a window is cracked.

Leaving a pet in a hot, unattended car is inhumane and can cause severe injury or death within minutes. If you witness an animal locked in a parked car or in heat-related distress, immediately call the police and HSMO`s Animal Cruelty Hotline at 314.647.4400

Snuggling kittens and reminding people DO NOT leave your pet in a car today. On a 70 degree day the car can heat to over 100 degrees in just a few minutes! ⁦@FOX2now⁩ pic.twitter.com/cXLuieldP9 — Katherine Hessel (@KHesselFox2) July 18, 2019