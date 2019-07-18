Fight Missouri hunger at Meals For A Million

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - You are invited to Meals For A Million, an annual food packing event, to prepare meal pouches that will be distributed throughout Missouri.

Rick Biesiadecki is the director of Meals For A Million and is on the show to discuss the event a long with the seriousness of hunger issues throughout the state of Missouri.

Meals For A Million is a family friendly event and tables for 8-10 people can be reserved for groups working together.

The event will be held August 23rd and 24th at the St. Charles Family Arena.

For information on how to donate, sponsor or volunteer, visit mealsforamillion.com.