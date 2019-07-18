Healthy lifestyle leads to lower risk of cognition issues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Sarah Lovegreen, Vice President of Programs for the Alzheimer's Association, joins the show to discuss this year's conference where representatives from each state come together to teach and learn about new studies that can help fight Alzheimer's.

One of the studies brought to the conference by the Missouri chapter of the Alzheimer's Association discusses how a healthy lifestyle, including diets, exercise and alcohol intake, can lower the risk of cognition issues.

To learn more about this study and the many others from this years conference, visit www.ALZ.org or call 1-800-272-3900.