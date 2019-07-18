List of cooling centers in St. Louis area

Healthy lifestyle leads to lower risk of cognition issues

Posted 8:49 am, July 18, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Sarah Lovegreen, Vice President of Programs for the Alzheimer's Association, joins the show to discuss this year's conference where representatives from each state come together to teach and learn about new studies that can help fight Alzheimer's.

One of the studies brought to the conference by the Missouri chapter of the Alzheimer's Association discusses how a healthy lifestyle, including diets, exercise and alcohol intake, can lower the risk of cognition issues.

To learn more about this study and the many others from this years conference, visit www.ALZ.org or call 1-800-272-3900.

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.