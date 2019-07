Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Jonathan Marks of The Marks Law Firm joins the show to discuss financial questions that come with divorce.

Getting a divorce does not come cheap, ranging from $1500 to $15,000 depending on the circumstances.

Depending on your own financial situation, there are a few options to get around paying such a high prices. The most common options include paying with marital assets or simply with a credit card.

