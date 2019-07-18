× Man gunned down at the Halls Ferry Circle early Thursday morning

ST. LOUIS – Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a man early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened just after 1:00 a.m. at the Halls Ferry Circle and Riverview Boulevard in north St. Louis.

Details about the shooting are scarce as investigators piece together information.

This makes at least 103 homicides in St. Louis City so far this year.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371.