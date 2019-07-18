× Man shot outside fast food restaurant, no suspect in custody

SOUTH ST. LOUIS – Police are searching for the gunman who shot a man in south st. Louis.

The shooting happened just after 9:00 p.m. Wednesday outside Jack-In-The-Box fast food restaurant on South Kingshighway at Chippewa.

Police say the victim was shot in the stomach and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Details about what lead to the shooting are scarce.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371.