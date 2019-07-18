List of cooling centers in St. Louis area

McDonald’s Happy Meals to help pay for ‘Family Room’ at children’s hospital

Posted 1:02 pm, July 18, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The Ronald McDonald Family Room at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital is being renovated, and $.25 from each Happy Meal purchased at McDonald's restaurants will be donated to help pay for it.

John Korzenewski, a grandfather who is currently living in the Family Room with his grand-children, discusses the importance of the Ronald McDonald House Charity and the Family Room to his family and the community as a whole.

The Happy Meal fundraiser began July 8th and continues through July 21st.

