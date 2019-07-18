Metro’s Most Wanted: Aspiring chemist gunned down 9 years ago; mother wants justice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - An aspiring chemist shot and killed; his murder remains unsolved. The shooting happened almost nine years ago but the victim’s mother is talking about it for the first time.

Darren Thomas was born on February 4, 1974. He was Gloria Shields-Snulligan’s firstborn and she said he was brilliant.

Darren grew up in south St. Louis. He attended Oakville High School and graduated from Meramac with a degree in chemistry.

In September 2010, Darren was promoted to quality control chemist and he'd bought a house in Florissant for him and his four-year-old son.

Life was going well until the evening of September 30. According to police, Darren was at Windsor Park in north city. He parked his Mercury Marquis and then a fight started. During that argument, Darren was shot and killed.

Gloria was in shock. For almost eight years she avoided any new videos or articles about Darren’s death and never drove by Windsor Park.

Gloria knows people saw what happened to Darren and she said now it is time to catch the killer.

CrimeStoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for a tip leading to an arrest. All tips are anonymous. You can email or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.