× Mother, daughter accused in murder of Illinois woman now charged with death of baby taken from her womb

CHICAGO — The mother and daughter accused of killing 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez and cutting her baby boy from her womb have now been charged in the infant’s death, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office.

Clarisa Figueroa and her daughter, Desiree Figueroa, are expected to appear in bond court Thursday afternoon. The two already face multiple counts, including first-degree murder in Ochoa-Lopez’s death.

Piotr Bobak, Clarisa’s boyfriend, is charged with concealment of a homicide and obstruction of justice in the death of Ochoa-Lopez.

The medical coroner said baby Yovanny Jadiel Lopez’s cause of death was lack of oxygen to the brain. He lived in intensive care for 53 days with severe brain damage before passing away.

Clarisa Figueroa allegedly lured Ochoa-Lopez to her home April 23 in order to carry out the murder. She was accused of strangling the 19-year-old mother and cutting the child from her womb. She was also accused of claiming baby Yovanny as her own.