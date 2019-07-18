List of cooling centers in St. Louis area

North St. Louis shooting leaves one man dead early Thursday

Posted 5:02 am, July 18, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one dead overnight in north St. Louis.

Police were called to the neighborhood near Hodiamont Avenue at Julian Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Thursday for reports of shots fired.

Officers say the victim was shot inside a vehicle, the vehicle then crashed and caught fire.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have no suspects or motive.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the StLouis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.