St. Charles rejects new subdivision near Katy Trail

The St. Charles planning and zoning commission rejects plans for a new subdivision near the Katy Trail. The land housed an AT&T plant during World War Two and is now owned by the University of Missouri. A developer wants to buy the land for a proposed Missouri Bluffs subdivision. Residents and environmentalists oppose the plan.

William Spradley, tree preservation consultant says, “There was not one citizen of St. Charles County to step forward in all those meetings to say this was a great development idea for St. Charles. They all want to preserve the natural beauty of what’s happening on this corridor.”

The planning and zoning commission also rejected the plan last year, but the county council overruled the decision. The developer says he will go back and re-submit new plans for the St. Charles County Council to review at its next meeting on August 12th.