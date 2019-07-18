List of cooling centers in St. Louis area

St. Louis annual coin show at St. Charles Convention Center

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Numismatist, a.k.a coin expert, Clay Teague joins the show to discuss the annual St. Louis coin show and Midwest Summer sale and also displayed some different coins you might see at the event.

The coin show will be free admission and held at the St. Charles Convention Center for the following dates and times:

Thursday, July 18th from 12:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.

Friday, July 19th from 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M.

Saturday, July 20th from 10:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

The Midwest Summer Sale Auction will be July 19th starting at 6:00 P.M.

For more information visit pohlmanUSA.com.

